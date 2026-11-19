World Superbike star Iker Lecuona says he will be “joining a really cool club” of riders to have raced for the factory Honda and Ducati MotoGP teams this weekend in Portugal.

The 2026 WorldSBK runner-up has been called up by Ducati, for whom he races in the production-based series, to replace the injured Pecco Bagnaia at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Bagnaia had surgery last week on foot fractures following a crash in Qatar, but is aiming to return next weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix for his Ducati farewell.

This will be Lecuona’s sixth start of the season in MotoGP, having filled in at Gresini in Hungary, Great Britain, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I don’t even know what my house looks like”

This will mark Lecuona’s first outing in factory Ducati colours in MotoGP and his first at a works squad since doing two races for Honda in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Lecuona says the list of names he joins who have raced for the factory Honda and Ducati teams is “a cool club”.

“I'm going to be able to wear that red suit from the official team,” he is reported by Motorsport as saying.

“I’m joining a really cool club, because it's a club that, if you think about it, you say, 'Who have raced for the official Honda and Ducati teams?'

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“You stop to think, and it's Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Nicky Hayden, Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi.

“And then there's me, Lecuona. It's really cool to join a club like this. I feel like a kid.

“I haven't stopped for seven or eight weeks. I don't even know what my house looks like anymore, but I'm happier than a clam.”

Lecuona not ruling out aiding Marquez’s title bid

Lecuona’s Portugal outing with the factory Ducati squad could see him witness Marc Marquez become an eight-time MotoGP champion.

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Having shown good speed in his appearances already this year, Lecuona hasn’t ruled out being in a position to help Marquez secure the title.

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“Nothing is impossible in this life,” he added.

“If they had told me I was going to be with the factory team last year, I would have already said it was impossible.

“So, is it impossible to help Marc? No, I'm already showing that I have speed.

“In the second half of the Qatar race, I had the second fastest bike.

“But well, first I have to catch him. Hopefully. If that happens, it's because I'll really be going very fast. I don't know, we'll see.”

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