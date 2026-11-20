Hollywood icon Christian Bale has named Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini and Marc Marquez as MotoGP “gods” whose stories he’d like to bring to life in a movie.

The 52-year-old, who earned acclaim for his roles in films such as American Psycho, The Big Short and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, is a passionate MotoGP fan.

Three years ago, he noted in an interview when asked how he consumes media, he said: “I never used to be [a binger], but I’ve started to be recently, yeah.

“This is not binging, but I love watching MotoGP - that’s my thing. I love watching motorcycle racing.”

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“Gods on motorcycles”

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated as he promoted his new film Madden, where he plays former Raiders owner Al Davis, Bale was asked which other sporting icons he’d like to bring to life on-screen.

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“Well, I believe a movie has been made, but I, unfortunately, haven’t seen it,” he began.

“But I just watched the documentary on Tyson [Fury], and he is a fascinating dude.

“But let’s also mention Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini, Marc Marquez as well.”

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

He goes on to ask interview Alex Tzavalas, “Do you know who they are? That’s like if you started talking football outside of the Raiders in the 70s to me.

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“Those are all MotoGP [riders], motorcycle racers: Gods on motorcycles.”

Bale is no stranger to motorsport-related films, having starred as Ken Miles in 2019’s Ford vs Ferrari about the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The British actor also portrayed ex-boxer Dicky Eklund in 2010’s The Fighter.

Bale says he used to be a keen trackday biker, but has since stepped away from it due to injuries.

Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta, 1973 © Gold and Goose

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“I’ve got a bit too much metal in my body to keep doing it, but I used to be,” he said.

MotoGP is yet to have its big Hollywood break in the same way Formula 1 did with the hugely successful Brad Pitt film F1.

However, MotoGP is set to feature in a new Netflix series with Alan Ritchson.

MotoGP also recently announced a new broadcasting deal with ESPN in North America and Latin America, as it looks to grow its footprint in the region.