The seized motorcycle collection of former Olympian turned drug lord, Ryan Wedding, which featured numerous MotoGP bikes, has sold at an auction in Mexico for a fraction of the original estimate.

Wedding, who was arrested in January after being accused of running a transnational cocaine trafficking network linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, had amassed a collection featuring MotoGP bikes from Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner, Andrea Dovizioso, and even a Marc Marquez Moto2 bike.

Prior to his arrest, the FBI seized the luxury motorcycle collection in late 2025 and valued it at $40m.

It’s unclear how all of these bikes made their way into the drug trafficker’s collection however, a YouTube video from Taylor Mackenzie, who followed every sale at the auction earlier this month, has revealed some shocking details.

Valentino Rossi next to a Ducati MotoGP bike. © Gold and Goose

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Many of the MotoGP bikes can be seen with major discolorations, scratches, damage to the bodywork, and patchy carbon-fibre parts that have completely failed and are flaking off.

One of the bikes even had a thorn lying across the front of the fuel tank, while Dovisioso’s bikes appear to have been the most affected.

That being said, all of the MotoGP bikes available at the auction have now been sold, including all three of Rossi’s bikes.

The prices fetched by a lot of these bikes fell way short of what would typically be expected from a MotoGP prototype, especially for bikes ridden by Stoner, Rossi and Lorenzo.

The auction, which was organised by the Institute for Returning Stolen Assets to the People (Indep), raised just shy of 71 million pesos, which is around £2.8m.

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MotoGP bikes from the collection. Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles.

The highest-selling motorcycle was Stoner’s 2006 Desmosedici GP7, which sold for roughly £180,000. Of the three Rossi bikes, one sold for £84,000 while the other two fetched a price of £96,000 each.

Meanwhile, three more motorcycles broke the £100k barrier, including a Loris Capirossi Ducati (£100,000), a Ducati ridden by Dovizioso (£102,000) and a Mick Doohan Repsol Honda NSR500, which sold for £164,000.