Maverick Vinales has pulled out of the Portimao MotoGP event after opening practice due to ongoing pain in his left shoulder.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who replaced Vinales at four rounds earlier this season, will take over at Tech3 for the remainder of the weekend.

“I've worked really hard over the last month to get back to my best and be ready to compete again,” Vinales said.

“Unfortunately, this track makes it very hard to control the bike, and I've also been experiencing some pain in my shoulder.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It was a really difficult decision, because I want to keep pushing, but we have decided it is best to stop.

“The important thing is to avoid any more damage to my shoulder and any dangerous situations on track, and I will continue to focus on my recovery.

“It's disappointing, especially after all the work I've put in to get back here, but I have to listen to my body.”

It’s not yet clear if Vinales, tormented by shoulder issues since a 2025 Sachsenring accident, will try to return for a MotoGP 'farewell' at Valencia next weekend.

'The Spaniard will continue to assess his condition ahead of his home race and the finale of the 2026 MotoGP season in Valencia. An update will be given in due course,' added a Tech3 statement.

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Maverick Vinales, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Left without a full-time MotoGP seat, Vinales suggested on Thursday that he would consider a 'substitute' role for 2027.

However, the ten-time race winner also admitted that, should he need further shoulder surgery this winter, he'll be out of action until next summer.