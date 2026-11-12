Pol Espargaro leads Nicolo Bulega as rain disrupts Jerez 850cc MotoGP test

Pol Espargaro reportedly led Nicolo Bulega at the start of a rain-disrupted 850cc MotoGP test at Jerez.

KTM's Espargaro fastest in rain-hit Jerez 850cc test
KTM's Espargaro fastest in rain-hit Jerez 850cc test
© Gold and Goose

Pol Espargaro and KTM were reportedly fastest on the opening day of this week's private Jerez 850cc MotoGP test.

However, testing was heavily disrupted by rain, with Espargaro finishing the day 0.798s clear of Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, according to GPone.com.

Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori, riding for the first time since extending his RS-GP test deal, was 2.3s off the pace in third.

Ducati development rider Michele Pirro completed the field, riding both Superbike and 850cc machinery.

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Iker Lecuona, this year's WorldSBK title runner-up behind team-mate Bulega, opted to sit out the day in the hope of better conditions on Thursday.

The Jerez test is the last private outing before Pirelli's official MotoGP debut at Valencia on 1 December, which is set to feature the 2027 grid - including future VR46 Ducati rider Bulega - and official timing.

The current MotoGP season concludes with back-to-back rounds at Portimao and Valencia, later this month.

Tags:

Pol Espargaro
KTM
Nicolo Bulega
Pol Espargaro leads Nicolo Bulega as rain disrupts Jerez 850cc MotoGP test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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