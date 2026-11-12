Pol Espargaro leads Nicolo Bulega as rain disrupts Jerez 850cc MotoGP test

Pol Espargaro and KTM were reportedly fastest on the opening day of this week's private Jerez 850cc MotoGP test.

However, testing was heavily disrupted by rain, with Espargaro finishing the day 0.798s clear of Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, according to GPone.com.

Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori, riding for the first time since extending his RS-GP test deal, was 2.3s off the pace in third.

Ducati development rider Michele Pirro completed the field, riding both Superbike and 850cc machinery.

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Iker Lecuona, this year's WorldSBK title runner-up behind team-mate Bulega, opted to sit out the day in the hope of better conditions on Thursday.

The Jerez test is the last private outing before Pirelli's official MotoGP debut at Valencia on 1 December, which is set to feature the 2027 grid - including future VR46 Ducati rider Bulega - and official timing.

The current MotoGP season concludes with back-to-back rounds at Portimao and Valencia, later this month.