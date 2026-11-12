Cal Crutchlow: “Marc Marquez never ceases to amaze” as MotoGP title comeback nears completion

Cal Crutchlow says it's hard to be surprised by Marc Marquez overcoming a record 102-point MotoGP title deficit to stand on the brink of a tenth world championship.

Crutchlow raced Honda machinery alongside Marquez from 2015 to 2020, winning three races for LCR.

The Englishman then switched to a Yamaha test and wildcard role, while Marquez battled several seasons of arm and shoulder injuries.

Marquez finally overcame a 1000-day win drought after leaving Honda for Gresini Ducati in 2024, then dominated last year's championship with the factory team.

Cal Crutchlow, Stuart Higgs, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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However, this season has been very different. Marquez's Mandalika shoulder injury carried over into 2026, while Aprilia's RS-GP charged to victory in five of the opening seven Grands Prix.

The last of those was Mugello, where Marquez returned from surgery to correct a nerve issue in his right arm.

The Spaniard left Italy 102 points behind then-title leader Marco Bezzecchi, but a double victory next time at Balaton Park kicked off a relentless run to the top, aided by accidents and mistakes for the Aprilias.

“Marc Marquez never ceases to amaze, so it's difficult to say that he would not come back,” Crutchlow told MotoGP.com during the Qatar weekend.

“But it’s been an incredible title battle. It was a shame that Jorge [Martin] crashed in Australia.

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MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

“Marc all but has it wrapped up, let's say, at the moment.

“It's great that we've been able to get a Grand Prix here in Qatar, a circuit that the riders love as well, a spectacle under the lights.

“Let's see if he can do it this weekend. If not, I'm sure he's going to do it in the next ones.”

Marquez missed his first title chance in Qatar, but victory next time in the Portimao Sprint will see him join only Giacomo Agostini as an eight-time premier-class champion.

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Meanwhile, after six stand-in rides for LCR earlier this season, Crutchlow was back in the paddock to assist Jake Dixon during his HRC debut.

“Honda asked me to come this weekend, whether it was to be in a riding capacity or something else, I was open to both,” Crutchlow said.

“Jake's on the bike this weekend and super happy to help him.

“Super happy to be asked by Honda, to help him with some advice and help the engineers understand from his point of view.”

Dixon finished the weekend 14th and last, losing time after an early mistake, but set a pace comparable to full-time Honda riders Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco.

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