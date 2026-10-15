What Valentino Rossi told Nicolo Bulega when he won the WorldSBK title

Newly-crowned World Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega has revealed what Valentino Rossi told to him when he won the title at Cremona a few weeks ago.

The Ducati rider has utterly dominated the 2026 WorldSBK campaign, winning all but four races and finishing second in the ones he wasn’t victorious in.

As such, he wrapped up the 2026 title in front of his home fans at Cremona last month with two rounds to spare.

‘Focus on the tasks ahead’

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s world title comes as he prepares to make the step to MotoGP in 2027 with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati squad.

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Bulega had previously been a member of the VR46 Riders’ Academy before his move to the World Superbike paddock in 2022.

The Italian was signed by Ducati to be a test rider for its 850cc project this year, with it initially thought that this would guarantee him a ride in 2027.

However, at one stage of the silly season, Bulega looked like he would miss out.

In an interview with Speedweek, Bulega revealed what future team boss Rossi said to him after winning the WorldSBK title.

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“He congratulated me on the work I’d done,” he said.

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“Now I should think about the tasks ahead.”

“I won’t be seeing my name in first place all the time next year”

In the same interview, Bulega noted that his results in 2026 in WorldSBK took him mentally to “a realm that isn’t real”.

Given his experience on the 850cc bikes, many riders have already predicted Bulega to be strong at the start of 2027 and to potentially even fight for race wins.

Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2026 WorldSBK season © Gold and Goose

But he is keeping his feet on the ground.

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“When you come back to the pits after a race and second place is the worst position, you mentally enter a realm that isn’t real,” Bulega added.

“Especially not when it comes to MotoGP.

“Next year, I certainly won’t be seeing my name in first place all the time.

“I’ll go into the season with a different mindset. This will be my first year in MotoGP; I still have a lot to learn, and the level is incredibly high.

“That’s why I don’t have any expectations. It was the same in my first year in the Superbike World Championship.

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“I’ll work hard, give my all, stay focused, work diligently on the details, and try to get closer to the top with every race.”