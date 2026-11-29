Marc Marquez’s final MotoGP race at Valencia revealed to him something new about himself.

Marquez announced his imminent retirement on Friday morning in Valencia ahead of the FP1 session, but had decided this would be his last season back at the start of October in Motegi.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was able to qualify second, and finished there behind Raul Fernandez.

The entire weekend up to that point had been different, though, for the recently crowned 10-time world champion. He had been much less focused on the racing as he tried to appreciate everything and everyone that makes up a MotoGP weekend for the final time.

Marquez finished second in his final MotoGP race at Valencia

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Despite this, Marquez finished on the podium, leading him to joke afterwards that perhaps he didn’t need to put so much pressure on himself to try to succeed during his career.

“In my last race I learnt a new thing from me,” said Marc Marquez, speaking in the post-race press conference in Valencia.

“That was I was always very focused, alone, in the motorhome, and this race I was not concentrated and I was fast in the same way!

“It was a new thing. If I knew earlier maybe the pressure would be less and the tension would be less.

“But I think the happiness [in Valencia] gave me the chance to ride.”

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Marc Marquez & Alex Marquez share a hug, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

Marquez added that missing his brother, Alex Marquez, from the grid in Valencia (he was taken to hospital in the morning and had to withdraw, but was able to return to the track in time to watch the race) was the only thing missing.

“Last night at 22:00 I was still in the photoshoot with different things and today I got up and there was an ambulance in my motorhome, doctors, because my brother was very sick,” said Marquez.

“It’s the only thing that I would like to have in that last race, but I gave to him a big hug before starting, in the pit lane, and a big hug when I finished.

“It was the best thing I had in my career: to share the track and podiums with Alex.”

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