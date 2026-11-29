Manuel Gonzalez’s Moto2 title-winning margin has been cut from 2.5 to just 0.5 points after two Valencia podium finishers received post-race time penalties.

Gonzalez took the chequered flag in fifth place, directly behind title rival Izan Guevara, to narrowly win his first world championship.

Guevara held the title advantage until he lost third place to Collin Veijer with four laps remaining.

The future Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider tried to retaliate on the last lap, but finished just 0.430s behind Veijer at the chequered flag.

Manuel Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, Moto2, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Veijer then joined race winner Senna Agius and runner-up Alex Escrig on the podium, while Gonzalez, who began the race with a 4.5-point title lead, was crowned champion by 2.5 points.

Disqualifications...

However, a few hours later, the FIM MotoGP Stewards announced that both Escrig and Veijer had been disqualified for tyre-pressure-related offences.

Forward rider Escrig’s penalty was for failing to transmit tyre pressure data correctly: ‘The sensor ID had not been recorded in the receiver database resulting in no actual rear tyre data being recorded during the race’.

Veijer’s data was transmitted but found to be “lower than the parameters advised by the Official Supplier”.

Collin Veijer, Moto2, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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...Become time penalties

Although both riders were initially disqualified, the punishments were later changed to a 16-second post-race time penalty, the same as used in MotoGP.

That dropped Escrig to eleventh place and Veijer to 14th, with Guevara and Gonzalez taking over their podium places in second and third, respectively.

As such, the final championship gap between them has been cut to just half a point.

Gonzalez stays in Moto2

While Agius (Tech3 KTM), Guevara (Pramac Yamaha), Dani Holgado (Gresini Ducati) and David Alonso (LCR Honda) move to MotoGP next season, Gonzalez will stay in the intermediate class and join only Tito Rabat (2014) and Johann Zarco (2015) in attempting to defend a Moto2 title.