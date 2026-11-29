Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez finished second in his final race, as Raul Fernandez won the Valencia Grand Prix.

Just days after wrapping up the 2026 world title, Marquez announced his sudden retirement from MotoGP at the age of 33.

Qualifying second in Valencia, Marquez had a dramatic sprint on Saturday when his Ducati burst into flames on the startline.

On Sunday, Marquez briefly led before fighting hard in the closing stages to close down long-time leader Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Acosta, Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez ultimately took the chequered flag in second place, 2.2s behind Fernandez after easing off on the final lap of his glittering MotoGP career.

Victory for Fernandez means Aprilia has won the constructors’ championship for the first time in history, ending Ducati’s stranglehold on that crown.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completed the podium on his final outing for the Austrian manufacturer, while Marco Bezzecchi has secured runner-up spot in the riders’ championship.

Marquez dropped to third on the run to Turn 1 as Jorge Martin and Fernandez flanked him, while Bezzecchi charged from pole into the holeshot.

But a daring lunge on the inside of Turn 1 from Marquez sent him into the lead of the 27-lap race.

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Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He would lose the lead to Fernandez at the end of the second tour, with the Trackhouse rider immediately putting a second between himself and the Ducati star.

Bezzecchi made the same move on Marquez on lap five, but the world champion fought back into Turn 2 on the next tour.

Marquez took second back and then resisted lengthy pressure from Bezzecchi as Fernandez bolted away in the lead.

Fernandez’s lead went over 2.6s at one stage, before Marquez started to reel the Trackhouse rider in across the closing stages.

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At the start of the penultimate lap, Marquez was just 1.1s behind Fernandez, but couldn’t claw back the advantage any further.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He relented his charge on his final lap to finish second behind Fernandez, while Acosta overtook Bezzecchi late on for third.

Martin was fifth on his final outing for Aprilia, while future Yamaha team-mate Ai Ogura was sixth on the sister Trackhouse Aprilia.

Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the Gresini Ducati, while Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Honda’s Joan Mir rounded out the top 10.

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Pol Espargaro was 11th on the Tech3 KTM, while LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira headed team-mate Johann Zarco in 12th, as Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Honda’s Luca Marini took the final points.

Full 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix results