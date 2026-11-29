The 2026 MotoGP World Championship, the last season of the 1000cc/Michelin era and Marc Marquez's legendary career, concludes with the Ducati star having overturned a record 102-point deficit to win the title by a final margin of 40 points.

Marco Bezzecchi secured title runner-up by three points over Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, while Pedro Acosta held off Ai Ogura for fourth in his final KTM season.

Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate and Valencia winner Raul Fernandez remained in seventh place, just two points behind VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio.

While Marquez and Ducati won the riders' title, Aprilia claimed the 2026 constructors' crown, adding to the teams' championship, decided a week earlier at Portimao.

Final 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings: Top Ten Riders © Peter McLaren

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Valencia: Final 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 459 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 419 (-40) 3 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 416 (-43) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 334 (-125) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 325 (-134) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 310 (-149) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 308 (-151) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 208 (-251) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-286) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 167 (-292) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 148 (-311) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 129 (-330) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 125 (-334) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 87 (-372) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 82 (-377) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 71 (-388) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 66 (-393) 18 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 39 (-420) 19 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-425) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-428) 21 = Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 25 (-434) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-441) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-442) 24 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 11 (-448) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-453) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-456) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-456) 28 = Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 2 (-457)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

