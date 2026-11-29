Valencia: Final 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Final 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
The 2026 MotoGP World Championship, the last season of the 1000cc/Michelin era and Marc Marquez's legendary career, concludes with the Ducati star having overturned a record 102-point deficit to win the title by a final margin of 40 points.
Marco Bezzecchi secured title runner-up by three points over Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, while Pedro Acosta held off Ai Ogura for fourth in his final KTM season.
Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate and Valencia winner Raul Fernandez remained in seventh place, just two points behind VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio.
While Marquez and Ducati won the riders' title, Aprilia claimed the 2026 constructors' crown, adding to the teams' championship, decided a week earlier at Portimao.
Valencia: Final 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|459
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|419
|(-40)
|3
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|416
|(-43)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|334
|(-125)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|325
|(-134)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|310
|(-149)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|308
|(-151)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|208
|(-251)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-286)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|167
|(-292)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|148
|(-311)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|129
|(-330)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|125
|(-334)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|87
|(-372)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|82
|(-377)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|71
|(-388)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|66
|(-393)
|18
|^1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|39
|(-420)
|19
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-425)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-428)
|21
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|25
|(-434)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-441)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-442)
|24
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|11
|(-448)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-453)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-456)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-456)
|28
|=
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|2
|(-457)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie