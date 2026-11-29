Ducati surprised Marc Marquez with a tribute to his own retirement announcement, unveiling a series of cards with messages for the eight-time MotoGP champion, alongside a special gold livery.

Marquez then took to the Valencia track and put the bike on top of the timesheets in morning warm-up for his final MotoGP event.

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Shortly after, the 33-year-old joined his rivals for the rider parade, where he became emotional as he spoke in front of his fan club.

Stopping to sign autographs for marshals on the way back to the bus, Marquez then spoke on the international TV feed.

“Marc the rider finishes today, but Marc the person continues"

“What I told them in the grandstand, which is what came from my heart, is thank you for accepting me as I am and letting me always be myself," Marquez said.

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“Marc the rider finishes today, but Marc the person continues, and I will always be very, very grateful to them.

"I hope they have enjoyed this great journey together.”

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Denied a Sprint rostrum by a controversial double long-lap penalty after his bike caught fire during Saturday’s delayed start, Marquez will now hope to sign off his record-breaking career with one final podium.

“I just want to enjoy every single lap, and let's see,” Marquez said.

“I cannot promise that I will perform in a good way, because the emotions are up and down and on the starting grid it will be very difficult. But I'll just try to enjoy.”

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Marc Marquez, Gemma, special livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Pol Espargaro: "That was special"

Former Moto2 title rival and Repsol Honda team-mate, Pol Espargaro, back competing in MotoGP this weekend as a replacement for the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, said during the rider parade:

"I feel so lucky to be able to experience this.

"That was special to see Marc emotional with his fans, his people, in the grandstands here in Valencia...

"It's so special to be part of this; it's historical."

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Marc Marquez, special livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, special livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez, special livery, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose