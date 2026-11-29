2026 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2026 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marc Marquez began his final day as a MotoGP rider with a special gold livery on his Ducati and on top of the timesheets during warm-up at Valencia.
The retiring ten-time world champion finished the session 0.172s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio di Giannantonio in third.
Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was fourth for Aprilia, ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and team-mate Jorge Martin.
Alex Marquez out
Alex Marquez will miss his Gresini Ducati farewell after being taken to hospital with a severe bronchospasm.
The 27-lap season finale, which will also decide whether Bezzecchi or Martin finishes runner-up in the world championship, and Aprilia or Ducati win the constructors’ title, starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'30.214s
|6/6
|332k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.172s
|7/7
|329k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.347s
|7/7
|339k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.495s
|7/7
|337k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.577s
|7/7
|331k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.608s
|5/5
|329k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.783s
|6/7
|340k
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.916s
|6/7
|332k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.970s
|5/5
|332k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.991s
|5/7
|337k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.004s
|6/6
|332k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.013s
|6/7
|337k
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.049s
|7/7
|335k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.103s
|4/6
|329k
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.115s
|7/7
|339k
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.120s
|5/7
|332k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.429s
|5/6
|327k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.538s
|5/7
|329k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.651s
|5/7
|332k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.791s
|3/3
|326k
|21
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 27.844s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)
Marc Marquez retirement bombshell, Sprint drama
Just before Friday's FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.
Marquez will be seeking a farewell podium today after a double long-lap penalty denied him a Sprint rostrum on Saturday. The Spanish star was forced to leave the original grid after his bike caught fire due to a delayed start caused by a technical issue with the lights.
Aprilia vs Ducati for the constructors' crown
MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided.
Aprilia began the weekend nine points ahead of Ducati but, aided by Marc Marquez's Sprint penalty, have extended their advantage to 16 points ahead of today's decider.
Martin vs Bezzecchi for runner-up
There’s an even closer contest between Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.
Neither can drop lower than third, but KTM’s Pedro Acosta takes a slim three-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.
MotoGP farewells
Aside from Marc Marquez, Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.
Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns
Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a Grand Prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.
However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.
850cc Test
The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.