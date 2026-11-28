Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi accepts the penalty Marc Marquez received in the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix sprint, but isn’t happy with why it happened.

The start of Saturday’s sprint at the Ricardo Tormo circuit had to be aborted after the lighting gantry suffered a technical issue.

As this was happening, Marquez’s Ducati overheated and burst into flames, forcing him to change to his second bike for the restart.

But, under rules brought in after he left the grid to change bikes ahead of the US Grand Prix last year, this led to him being awarded a double long lap penalty.

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“Marc didn’t cause the problem”

To the letter of the law, the stewards were correct to implement a penalty.

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However, Tardozzi is unhappy that it was the result of an issue with an official system.

“Under the regulations, if you don't come back on your own bike, that's the rule,” he told GPOne.

“The red flag was shown because the start was delayed, not because the race was stopped.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“That's exactly why a bike change wasn't allowed.

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“If the race had been stopped with a red flag for another reason, rather than because of a start delay, it would have been possible to change bikes without any problem.

“So, from a regulation standpoint, the rule was interpreted correctly.

“The real problem, though, is that the start delay, or in any case the technical issue with the bike, was caused by a malfunction with the starting lights.

“That's what I regret. It's fine as far as the rules are concerned, but Marc didn't cause the problem: the lights didn't come on, or rather, they didn't go out.”

Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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Penalty costly in the constructors’ battle

Marquez was able to restart from his original second-place grid slot, but ultimately finished out of the points in 13th.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi won the sprint in dominant fashion, which has put the Italian brand 15 points clear of Ducati in the constructors’ battle.

To secure its first manufacturers’ title, Aprilia simply has to finish ahead of Ducati in Sunday’s race, regardless of position.