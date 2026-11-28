The start of the Valencia MotoGP Sprint race was aborted after the red lights failed to go out due to a technical issue.

However, the situation dramatically escalated when Marc Marquez’s overheating Ducati then caught fire.

Preparing for his final Sprint race, the eight-time MotoGP champion was forced to ditch the bike as flames began burning his leg, before firefighters attended to the Desmosedici on the grid.

Penalty

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Marc Marquez took his spare bike for the restart, and lined up second on the grid again, alongside pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi.

However, he was given a double long lap penalty to serve during the race for leaving the original Sprint grid - despite the burning machine being caused by the light issue.

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The penalty was also a major blow to Ducati's hopes of snatching the constructors' title from Aprilia.

Restart:

Marc Marquez held an early third behind Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the restart, but dropped to 14th due to his long laps.

He eventually took the chequered flag in 13th place.

Aprilia is now 16 points clear of Ducati in the constructors' championship, meaning a top six for any RS-GP on Sunday would be enough to secure the title.