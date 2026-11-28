Ducati’s last-minute search for Marc Marquez’s MotoGP replacement could create a “complicated” situation for VR46.

With next year’s grid seemingly complete before Marquez’s retirement bombshell, Ducati’s most obvious option is to promote its factory-contracted rider Fermin Aldeguer.

However, Aldeguer, winner of last year’s Indonesian MotoGP, had been due to switch from Gresini to VR46, alongside reigning WorldSBK champion Nicolo Bulega.

"Obviously, Marc leaving opens a door for me to continue growing and gives me the opportunity to join,” motorsport.com quotes Aldeguer as saying. “I have to look out for myself.”

Fermin Aldeguer, Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Meanwhile, Bulega, a MotoGP rookie for 2027 but with extensive 850cc/Pirelli testing already under his belt, is also being touted as a potential Marquez replacement alongside new star signing Pedro Acosta.

Rider changes 'not like trading cards'

VR46 team director Alessio Salucci described the rider rumours as “inevitable” following Marquez’s announcement, but made clear he hopes there are no changes to his line-up.

“We'll definitely discuss the matter [with Ducati] and see what we can do and what's best for everyone,” Salucci told Sky Italia.

“[But] we also have signed contracts with our riders; our partners want them, and it complicates our lives.

“It's not like in December we can make a switch like with trading cards. If something happens, and I hope not, it will be quite complex and complicated.”

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Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Salucci added: "Teams are companies, you have to balance the books, there are signed contracts.

“I repeat, the story is quite complex. I don't know if Marquez had already decided to quit or not, I don't know about that, maybe Ducati already knew.

“But now it's really late, it's really complicated and we're waiting in the next few days to understand how to proceed."

If VR46 does lose one of its intended riders to the factory team, Salucci at least hopes a replacement can test on Tuesday.

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"If something were to happen, I'd love to test with the new [rider], if there really has to be a new rider.

“However, if I have to change a rider and then I can't even get [the VR46 replacement] to test, that's unthinkable for me, for my project, and also out of respect for all the guys who work here."

Celestino Vietti tests VR46 MotoGP bike at Valencia. © Gold and Goose

Should VR46 be forced to find a new rider, Salucci confirmed that the Academy’s Moto2 race winner Celestino Vietti, who tested the MotoGP bike a year ago, would be a “strong” candidate.

"At this point, all doors are open,” Salucci said. “Celestino, from the Academy's perspective, from our perspective, in my opinion, is a very strong rider.

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“If anything were to happen, some change, he's one of the prime candidates for me. I've always liked Vietti.

“However, [now] I have my two riders who I really wanted and have worked to get for a year and a half. Now I'm trying to hold on to them, to be honest."

Current VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli are both due to leave the team.

di Giannantonio has signed for Red Bull KTM, while Morbidelli is set to take Bulega's seat at the Aruba.it Ducati WorldSBK squad.