Three-time MotoGP title runner-up Dani Pedrosa has called an end to his test riding career at KTM.

After retiring with 31 MotoGP race wins for Repsol Honda, the Spanish star has spent eight seasons helping develop machinery for the Austrian factory.

That included four wild-card appearances, with Pedrosa finishing fourth on the RC16 in both 2023 Misano races before a Sprint podium at his home Jerez round in 2024.

More recently, Pedrosa and fellow test riders Pol Espargaro and Mika Kallio have been developing KTM’s 2027 850cc/Pirelli machine.

Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Martin among past and present riders to join Marc Marquez after retirement… © Gold & Goose

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“Dani has played a big role in the development of the KTM RC16 since he came into the KTM family,” said KTM Motorsport director Pit Beirer.

“His knowledge and experience and his special feel for the bike helped us make big steps forward for the project.

“His work with the likes of Mika and Pol and the whole test team pushed us to be where we are today, and his talent was always obvious: we could see this from the times he excited us with his wildcards.

“Dani was also positive to join new events and ideas with us, and we can only thank him for his expertise and his passion.”

Pedrosa’s departure opens up the possibility of a new rider joining KTM’s test and replacement ranks alongside Espargaro, who is competing in place of the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3 this weekend.

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Dani Pedrosa, KTM, 2026 Sepang Shakedown test. © Gold and Goose

Vinales insists his MotoGP career is not yet over and is open to a substitute role for 2027, while fellow race winner Alex Rins also currently has no two-wheel commitments for next season.

Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Senna Agius will form KTM's all-new MotoGP rider line-up next season, at the factory and Tech3 teams.

Alex’s brother, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, announced his shock retirement on Friday morning but has yet to confirm whether, or in what capacity, he will remain involved in the sport.

Marc Marquez revealed on Friday that former team-mate Pedrosa's advice had helped him overcome his physical issues this season:

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