Reigning world champion Marc Marquez set a new lap record to lead Practice for his final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Spaniard announced on Friday morning at the Ricardo Tormo circuit that he would be retiring from MotoGP at the end of this season.

Ending FP1 0.010s from top spot, Marquez went one better in the hour-long afternoon session and produced a new lap record of 1m28.483s to lead the way.

This is also the final Practice session before the race weekend format changes in 2027.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Aprilia looked to be on course to lead the way as the 60-minute session progressed into its shootout phase.

Raul Fernandez led the way on a 1m28.791s on the Trackhouse Aprilia with just under 15 minutes to go.

Marquez looked set to beat this, but was forced to abort the lap due to yellow flags at Turn 1 after Fabio Di Giannantonio stopped with a technical issue on his VR46 Ducati.

Fernandez’s 1m28.791s briefly stood as the lap record, before factory Aprilia star Marco Bezzecchi edged clear with a 1m28.730s.

But Marquez lit up the timing screens on his final lap and produced a 1m28.483s to move 0.247s clear of Bezzecchi.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura leapt up to third in the closing stages, 0.044s outside of Bezzecchi’s lap, on the sister Trackhouse Aprilia.

He shuffled team-mate Raul Fernandez back to fourth, while Pedro Acosta brushed off a crash to finish fifth on the KTM.

Alex Marquez was sixth on the Gresini Ducati, while KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro was an impressive seventh on the Tech3-run RC16 in place of the injured Maverick Vinales.

Fermin Aldeguer was eighth on the second of the Gresini Ducatis, while Di Giannantonio slid to ninth at the chequered flag.

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Jorge Martin completed the top 10 and secured the final direct Q2 place on the factory Aprilia.

Johann Zarco narrowly missed out on the LCR Honda after a late crash, while Fabio Quartararo couldn’t get Yamaha into the top 10 in 12th.

Enea Bastianini also crashed during the session and was 13th.

Full 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix Practice results