Marc Marquez’s announcement that this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race in MotoGP leaves a hole for Ducati to fill in 2027.

Marquez confirmed in his press conference after FP1 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo that he only told Ducati about his plan to retire after this weekend on Thursday night. The Spaniard had tried to keep the news as classified as possible, telling only his brother Alex Marquez after he made the decision in Motegi last month, in order to maintain his full focus on the 2026 MotoGP riders’ title, which he wrapped up last weekend in Portimao.

While the secrecy was a path Marquez chose to take for the sake of his own competitiveness in the closing stages of this year’s championship, it has left Ducati in a bit of a late scramble to find another rider for next season.

Ducati, of course, has plenty of riders on its books for 2027, and Pedro Acosta is long confirmed to be heading over to the Ducati Lenovo Team from KTM, but choosing his team-mate at this stage will be tricky.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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All of the top names in the championship, such as Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo, and Jorge Martin, are all already signed up for next year with other brands (Aprilia, Honda, and Yamaha, respectively).

Of course, the breaking of contracts would be nothing new in MotoGP – Marquez even is choosing to cancel his two-year Ducati contract for 2027 and 2028 before it’s even begun in order to retire.

But assuming that the contracts that have been signed remain in place, Ducati has a choice of the riders already signed to one of its satellite teams in 2027 or a Moto2 rider that does not yet have a MotoGP contract.

Fermin Aldeguer is due to head across to the VR46 Racing Team next season from Gresini, but his contract is tied directly to Ducati, so it would be possible for him to skip VR46 and move straight into the factory team for an all-Murcian line-up at Ducati Lenovo for the first year of the 850cc regulations.

Alternatively, Ducati could choose WorldSBK champion and 2027 MotoGP rookie Nicolo Bulega, who of course has been instrumental in the development of the new bike and has more experience than any of next year’s MotoGP riders with the new Pirelli tyres. Plus, like Aldeguer, his contract is with Ducati, unlike next year's Gresini riders.

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Nicolo Bulega on Ducati Desmosedici at 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, demo lap. Credit: XPB. © XPB Images

Both choices would still leave another space open in one of its satellite teams in 2027. Could someone like Iker Lecuona fit in there? The Spaniard has been solid as a fill-in on several occasions in 2026, and a promotion to the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team in WorldSBK for Yari Montella would not feel unwarranted, necessarily, after his run to third in this year’s riders’ standings.

On the other hand, there is one rider in MotoGP who does not wish to retire at the end of this season but has had his career cut short by situations outside his control: Maverick Vinales. There’s no Tech3 KTM seat for him next year, but Ducati was looking at hiring him as a test rider. Perhaps it does not want Vinales in the factory team, but maybe he could slot into the VR46 team should one of Bulega or Aldeguer be chosen to replace Marquez.

Another potential scenario is for Manuel Gonzalez, who could win the Moto2 world title this weekend with a 4.5-point lead over Izan Guevara (signed to Pramac for 2027) heading into Valencia, to get a promotion to the premier class. Gonzalez has been overlooked for two years in a row for a MotoGP ride, but the Marquez retirement could open a door for him.

Celestino Vietti could also be chosen to step up with the VR46 team. He is a part of the VR46 academy, of course, and rode the Valencia test last year.

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The situation overall is reminiscent of 2019 when Jorge Lorenzo announced on the Thursday before the final race of the season that he would be retiring, leading Repsol Honda to sign Alex Marquez who had just won the Moto2 title.

In a way, it’s also comparable to the end of 2023, when Marquez’s departure from Honda for Gresini Ducati opened the door late on for Luca Marini to head to HRC and for Fabio Di Giannantonio – who was without a ride at the time – to switch from Gresini to VR46, a move that was only sealed during the final weekend of the season and just in time for the post-season test.

For Ducati, it’s a mixed bag. On the one hand, they lose the greatest rider in MotoGP history; on the other, they get the chance to sign a new rider on terms favourable to them: one year and a low salary, with who knows how much potential to extract from the new rider.