Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led opening practice for the Valencia Grand Prix ahead of Marc Marquez, who announced his retirement from MotoGP before it started.

Marquez comes to Valencia now facing his final MotoGP weekend, after announcing that he will retire after this 2026 season finale.

It was a bombshell announcement he made just moments before FP1 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit started.

With the constructors’ championship still on the line after Marquez sealed the riders’ title last weekend, Ducati’s battle against Aprilia has taken on significantly new meaning.

Marc Marquez rides out of the Ducati pits moments after announcing his retirement plans,… © Gold and Goose

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Bezzecchi led the way for Aprilia, with Marquez 0.010s behind after an emotional start to the session.

Just 10 minutes after making his announcement, Marquez shot to the top of the standings with a 1m30.574s.

Raul Fernandez then edged ahead with a 1m30.793s, before Marquez found a 1m30.691s.

Bezzecchi took over top spot with a 1m30.681s with just over 20 minutes to go, which would remain the best lap of the session.

Marquez ended the session second with a 1m30.691s, while Fernandez completed the top three with a 1m30.793s.

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Fermin Aldeguer led his Gresini Ducati team-mate Alex Marquez in fourth, while Pedro Acosta was sixth on the leading KTM.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco was seventh with a 1m31.010s despite a late crash.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was eighth on the VR46 Ducati, while Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) rounding out the top 10.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in 11th as he begins his final weekend with the brand.

He headed Pol Espargaro, who is standing in for Maverick Vinales at Tech3 for the final round of the campaign.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jack Miller began his final MotoGP weekend with a crash at Turn 1 late on, with the Pramac Yamaha rider 14th at the chequered flag.

Iker Lecuona was 20th as he stands in for Pecco Bagnaia at Ducati, while the returning Joan Mir was 18th for Honda.

Full 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix FP1 results