Franco Morbidelli admits that he is feeling “more intense” than usual at this weekend’s Valencia MotoGP.

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo is the traditional final stop on the MotoGP calendar but, for several riders, this year’s race in Valencia will be their final one in MotoGP.

Morbidelli is one such rider, and Valencia will bring an end to his 13-year career in the grand prix paddock, to which he moved in 2014 after winning the European Superstock 600 title the year before in the WorldSBK paddock.

A return to WorldSBK with Ducati awaits the Italian next season, but for now Morbidelli is reflecting on what he has achieved in the grand prix paddock.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Always Valencia has a special taste,” Franco Morbidelli told MotoGP.com ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix.

“You always find yourself thinking about the year that has been through and the things that you needed to face, what came out well, what you could’ve done better.

“So, it’s here where you find yourself thinking about situations a lot, and this year it’s a little bit more intense for me because I find myself thinking not just about the last year, but about the whole 13 years, I think.

“I find myself thinking about all the things that happened and I can say that I’m pretty happy and I’m pretty proud about how things came out and about how I was able to face many things.

“Of course, some others I could have faced better, I could’ve been more smart, but what can you say?”

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Franco Morbidelli, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Morbidelli added that what he has achieved in the MotoGP paddock would’ve been scarcely believable for his younger self.

“If I told this to 18-years-old Franco, that was probably in the most difficult moment of his life, probably he would have fainted,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

“So, many years have gone through, many things, many great things, many good things for everybody, for me, for my family, for my friends, for the people that have helped me achieve these things, and lots of happiness, lots of good vibes, smiles, and great things.

“It was a great run.”

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