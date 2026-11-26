The riders’ title may have officially slipped away, but Jorge Martin heads into an “emotional” final Aprilia MotoGP weekend with several clear targets.

The first is to help Aprilia secure its first-ever MotoGP constructors’ title, adding to the teams’ crown wrapped up at Portimao.

The Noale factory begins the event with a nine-point lead over Ducati, which has won the constructors’ title for the last six years.

The constructors’ standings count only the best result from each manufacturer in each race, meaning a maximum of 37 points remain available this weekend.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

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The same applies to the riders’ standings, where Martin is looking to protect a slim two-point lead over team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi took his seventh Grand Prix victory at Portimao, equalling the season win tally of newly crowned champion Marc Marquez.

Martin, meanwhile, has taken just one Grand Prix win this season.

“For sure it will be a really emotional weekend, my last race with Aprilia,” said Martin, who joined the factory from Pramac Ducati as the reigning world champion in 2025.

“The Constructors' championship is a target; we want to achieve it, and for sure I will try my best to keep that second position at least.

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Jorge Martin will take over Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha seat for 2027. © Gold and Goose

“My target is to fight for the victory, to try to leave Aprilia in the best way possible - not only for Aprilia, but also for myself after all I've been through during the last couple of years.

“It will be the perfect way to end this era, let's say.”

Then, after a day off, it’ll be straight into a new era with Yamaha at Tuesday’s test.

“I want to be really focused into this last weekend, so I don't want to lose a lot of energy thinking about the future,” Martin said.

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“For sure, [2027] it's a big challenge, but I'm really looking forward to start it. Everything is changing.

“So from Tuesday onwards we will focus on that project; we will try to, you know, to build confidence, to make laps, and then we will see where we need to improve.”