Marc Marquez says he will try to “be fast” to help Ducati win the MotoGP constructors’ title, but insists that “the most important championship is already ours”.

The 33-year-old wrapped up the 2026 riders’ championship last weekend in Portugal to become an eight-time title winner in MotoGP.

It comes after Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit in the standings following surgery on his shoulder earlier in the season.

His 2026 title marks Ducati’s fifth successive riders’ championship success.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I want to approach the weekend differently from Indonesia last year”

Ducati could win the constructors’ championship again this season, but trails Aprilia by nine points ahead of the Valencia weekend.

Marquez says he wants to be fast this weekend to help Ducati, though is wary of the risks he still faces physically.

“I want to approach this weekend in a different way to last year in Indonesia,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“Last year in Indonesia, I felt completely empty.

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“Of course, right now, what I would like is to stop, but we are in the last race.

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“That means every time you go out on the track there is a risk there.

“Last year, the experience in Indonesia was not the best one. I will try to be fast, of course [also] trying to control the risk.

“But be fast to try to help Ducati achieve or to be close to the constructors’ world championship.

“And then we will see. Of course, the most important championship for me and Ducati is already ours, is already in the pocket.

“So, we will see if during the weekend we can be fast and fight for that constructors’ championship.”

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“The energy feels a bit empty”

Marquez has spent the last few days since winning the championship attending fan events.

He admits he is now low on energy ahead of the final round, but is happy to be able to ride in front of his home fans again.

“Of course, I tried to manage the energy, but I’m super happy.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“We enjoyed it a lot on Sunday afternoon in Portimao, the party in the box and celebrating the championship.

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“Then, a lot of things to do during these last days.

“The energy feels a bit empty, but the fact that we are in Valencia with the fans - I said already that this championship is for all of them, because they supported me for many, many years, and this is super important. So, we will try to enjoy it here in Valencia.”