Luca Marini has shared an emotional message on his social media channels, bidding farewell to “my dream” Honda MotoGP team ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix.

This weekend’s season finale at the Ricardo Tormo circuit marks Marini’s final race with Honda, before he moves to the Tech3 KTM squad.

Marini joined Honda at the end of the 2023 season, having been chosen to replace Gresini Ducati-bound Marc Marquez after his shock decision to leave the Japanese brand.

The Italian initially struggled on the RC213V, but soon became a consistent campaigner on the bike, with a best finish of fifth earlier this year in Hungary.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“You were my dream as a child”

Ahead of his final outing with Honda, Marini posted a photo of himself on Instagram from his childhood wearing Repsol Honda colours alongside an emotional message to his team.

“This weekend we say goodbye,” the post read.

“You were my dream as a child. I put my all into bringing you up; unfortunately, things don't always go the way you want... I carry you in my heart.

“Thank you for all these years [at] HRC to my team, to the people who have been closest to me when things seemed to never happen, I will always carry you within me.

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“Thank you, Honda.”

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Marini followed in the footsteps of his older brother Valentino Rossi in racing for Honda in the premier class.

Rossi joined the factory team in 2002 and won back-to-back crowns at the start of the MotoGP era, as well as scoring his first premier class triumph in 2001 on a works-spec satellite NSR500.

Marini’s tenure at Honda coincided with its worst form in the modern era, with the brand winning just once since he joined in 2024.

However, Marini endeared himself to Honda for his analytical approach to bike development.

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In Honda’s preview for the Valencia weekend, Marini said: “After three years together, this is my final weekend as a Honda HRC Castrol rider.

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“Of course, I want to achieve the maximum possible result, but I really want to spend this weekend enjoying with everyone in the team.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs over these three years in a period that hasn’t always been straightforward for HRC or myself, but everyone in the garage has always done their maximum effort for me no matter what and it’s a really special group of people who I will miss a lot.

“Let’s go out and enjoy it, the final moments in these colours and with this incredible group before a new chapter begins.

“A final ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been part of this project, the progress we have made is a lot more than people realise, and I am proud to have played my part in such a legendary brand’s story.”