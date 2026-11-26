Jorge Martin has revealed a huge half-day Grand Theft Auto 6 play time racked up the day after his podium at the Portuguese MotoGP.

2024 MotoGP champion Martin finished second to team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the Portuguese Grand Prix last Sunday as his title hopes were finally ended by Marc Marquez who finished eighth to clinch his 10th world title.

Martin flew home on Sunday night and a day later sunk over half-a-day into GTA 6, which has been the largest media release in history, amassing well over $1bn in pre-orders alone.

“Honestly, Monday I played [GTA 6] for 14 hours,” Jorge Martin said through a light-hearted grimace during the pre-event press conference at the Valencia MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I just woke up, and when I was thinking about going again to the bed I said ‘Okay I need to start playing’.

“I played until 10pm in the night, the full day, I just stopped for one sauna, and that was my day.

“Luckily we have an amazing life, we have everything we want, but to have another virtual life where you can do whatever is so cool. It’s really nice.”

Bikes with replica liveries of Martin’s bike and that of Fabio Quartararo have been found in the game, but neither Martin nor Quartararo were aware of this before being asked about it during the press conference.

For both riders the Valencia race will be their last one with their current teams. For Martin, he will leave Aprilia to go to Yamaha in 2027, while Quartararo leaves Yamaha for Honda.

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GTA 6 also features several race tracks, most notably from a circuit racing perspective the Gellhorn International Raceway which features corners loosely based on famous sections from real-world race tracks, such as the Caracciola Karusel at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the first and final corners at Sebring, and the Circuit de la Sarthe’s Porsche Curves.