Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola admits a discussion about moving Marco Bezzecchi out of the way in the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix was had to keep the title fight alive.

The Italian manufacturer dominated last Sunday’s race at Portimao to lockout the podium, with Bezzecchi completing his first 37-point weekend of his career.

Regardless of where Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin were, Marc Marquez only had to finish ninth to secure the championship.

When it looked like he was in danger of dropping outside of that position, Rivola appeared to begin discussing the idea of moving Bezzecchi out of the way to let Martin into the lead and delay the title fight to Valencia.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We discussed it very calmly and very clearly”

It was ultimately for nothing, however, as a late crash for LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira promoted Marquez to eighth.

Rivola now admits the team was evaluating sending a message to Bezzecchi, though concedes that it wasn’t a guarantee that the Italian would have followed any instructions.

“Certainly, although I have to say it wasn't a given that Marco would go along with it, but we discussed it very calmly and very clearly, assuming there had been a possibility,” Rivola told Sky Italy.

“Ultimately, the constructors’ championship is important to us, even though, as I’ve already said, the scoring system would need to be reviewed; but from that perspective, we were already first, second, and third.

Show Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Given that result, if there had been a chance to clinch the riders’ championship in Valencia, perhaps we could have taken it.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But in the end, Moreira crashed, so it was all for nothing.

“In any case, we’ve always given our drivers the freedom to race since the start of the year, including those from Trackhouse.

“I don’t want to be a purist; maybe if the circumstances had been different, we would have considered it, but under these circumstances, there was no reason to.”

Aprilia had repeatedly been asked about team orders in 2026, but insisted its riders were always free to race, so long as they did so respectfully.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bezzecchi “a great team player”

Aprilia heads into its final race this weekend in Valencia with Bezzecchi and Martin as team-mates, before Pecco Bagnaia replaces the latter in 2027.

Commenting on Bezzecchi’s leadership ability, he said: “We're not discovering Marco's leadership qualities this year; we saw them last year, when he took over the team in Jorge's absence.

“All the expectations could have been placed on the world champion, obviously, but Marco has proven himself to be a true leader both on the track, in the garage, and even outside the garage.

“This isn't a given for riders, but he's truly a great team player, perhaps one of the greatest we've ever seen in that regard.”