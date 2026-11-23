Pedro Acosta has played down his chances of becoming Marc Marquez’s biggest MotoGP title rival in 2027.

Acosta will join the newly crowned ten-time world champion at the factory Ducati team next season, creating a highly anticipated match-up between the MotoGP era’s most successful champion and one of the sport’s biggest rising stars.

There’ll be an 11-year difference in age and MotoGP experience between the future team-mates, but the biggest separation, Acosta highlighted, is in MotoGP success.

Although the KTM rider took his first MotoGP victory this season, Marquez has won 80 races and a record eight premier-class titles. He's won ten world championships across all classes.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, © Gold and Goose

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Acosta: Marc Marquez "certainly won't be worried"

"I don't think so. After all, he's already a ten-time world champion," GPOne.com quotes Acosta as saying, when asked if his Ducati arrival could complicate Marquez’s 2027 title defence.

“We know how good Marc is, and he certainly won't be worried about a rider who's only won one MotoGP race.”

However, Acosta, a Moto3 and Moto2 champion, made clear that he "wouldn't be here" if he didn't think he could one day be a MotoGP champion.

Acosta's '10 to 1' stat also doesn't take into account that he's the only KTM rider to win a Grand Prix since 2022, the only Sprint winner since 2023, and the only RC16 rider in the current World Championship top eleven.

Acosta has also never been outqualified by a team-mate since joining the premier class.

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Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

"I think it will be a different category, with a different race and weekend format," Acosta added of the new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027. "So I think we'll all be starting from scratch again.

"The truth is, the way he's managed this championship, stopping, coming back, and managing to climb back up the field, is something that deserves admiration and something we should pay close attention to."

Acosta follows in the footsteps of former Marquez team-mates Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Joan Mir and Pecco Bagnaia.

None of them finished ahead of Marquez in the World Championship during an injury-free season.

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"When someone has done so much for this sport and is so good, it's not praise: it's simply the reality," Acosta said of Marquez.