Ducati bosses Claudio Domenicali and Gigi Dall’Igna have issued a heartfelt farewell message to Francesco Bagnaia ahead of his final MotoGP race with the brand.

Bagnaia signed with Ducati for the 2019 MotoGP season before he’d even started what would turn out to be a title-winning Moto2 campaign in 2018.

The deal was done in January 2018 for Bagnaia to move up with Pramac the year after. He’d take his first podiums in his second year, enough to earn a promotion to the factory team in 2021 when he’d be victorious for the first time.

Three more wins followed his maiden success in Aragon, before Bagnaia would mount what was, at the time, the biggest comeback in MotoGP history, recovering from 91 points behind Fabio Quartararo after the German Grand Prix to win his first premier class title, and Ducati’s first since 2007, at the final round of the 2022 season.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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By now Bagnaia has amassed over 30 victories in the premier class and two world titles, but the final two years of his time at Ducati have seen him drift into obscurity, unable to find the same confidence with the Desmosedici as he had two years ago.

A move to Aprilia for 2027 is the result, but despite the rough ending – which has lost any remaining ‘fairytale’ potential by his forced absence from the final race of 2026 in Valencia – Ducati management has still been glowing in its praise for the rider that brought it back to the front of grand prix racing after more than a decade without a title.

“When we decided to invest in Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], who was still very young at the time, we were laying the foundations for what would become the most successful MotoGP project in Ducati's history,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix.

“We believed strongly in his talent and in the possibility to grow together, but we could not have imagined the scale of the success that lay ahead of us.

“In 2022, already in his second season with the Ducati Lenovo Team, we realized the dream of bringing the riders' title back to Borgo Panigale after 15 years, kicking off a winning streak unprecedented in our company's history and in the modern era of MotoGP.

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Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Even today, I still get very emotional thinking back to the joy of that Sunday in Valencia!

“Pecco was undoubtedly one of the key figures behind Ducati's return to the top of the championship, but the bond we have built over these years together goes far beyond the results achieved on track.

“I have had the opportunity to get to know and appreciate him as a person, his values and the passion for Ducati that has been with him since childhood and with which he has always represented our colours.

“The challenges of the past two seasons take nothing away from the importance of the journey we have shared, and have never changed the deep respect and affection I have for him.

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“On behalf of everyone at Ducati, I would like to thank him for writing memorable chapters in our racing history on our Desmosedici GP, and for making millions of Ducatisti around the world dream.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I wish him all the best for the future, confident that he can always feel at home here in Borgo Panigale.”

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna added: “When I think of Pecco, the first image that comes to mind is not a win, a title, or a record. I think of the guy who arrived at Ducati with great talent, but above all with an extraordinary desire to learn, grow, and build something important together with us.

“Over these years we have shared an incredible journey made of daily work, sacrifices, tough moments, and immense satisfaction. We have experienced emotions that I will carry with me forever.

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“We brought the number 1 back to our Desmosedici GP, won historic titles, and wrote some of the finest pages in the history of Ducati Corse.

“Yet what truly makes this story special is not only the results achieved. It is the human relationship we built over time, the mutual trust, the respect, and the ability to face every challenge together, in the best moments as well as the most complicated ones.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2023 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“Pecco was the reference point of an extraordinary group and one of the key protagonists of the journey that led Ducati to become the benchmark of modern MotoGP.

“With his talent and dedication, he made a decisive contribution to the growth of our bike and our team, leaving a legacy that will last for many years. For me, it was a privilege to accompany him on this journey.

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“I want to thank him for every victory, every battle, every emotion. This weekend closes an extraordinary chapter of our story, but the bond uniting Pecco and Ducati can never be erased.

“I wish him all the best for the future, knowing that here in Borgo Panigale he will always have a family that cares for him and will be proud of what we have built together.”