The VR46 Ducati MotoGP team has pranked Fabio Di Giannantonio with 70kg of oranges in his office ahead of his final outing with the squad at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Di Giannantonio will join the factory KTM team next season, after penning a two-year deal with the Austrian brand in 2026.

This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix marks Di Giannantonio’s last in VR46 colours, before jumping on the KTM for the first time in next Tuesday’s post-season test.

Ahead of his final outing, however, the VR46 squad has taken the opportunity to play a final prank on the departing Italian.

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In an amusing video posted to its social media channels, Di Giannantonio opens up his race office to find the floor covered in oranges.

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“What the f*** is this,” he asks as he opens the door.

Confused initially, Di Giannantonio is then told: “Where are you going next season?”

“F*** you,” Di Giannantonio laughs, before adding, “I can’t believe it. Who’s gonna take them away - who’s going to eat them?”

Di Giannantonio then sits down among the 70 kilos of oranges and remarks, “This will be me, starting from Tuesday, among the people in orange.

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“I’m gonna throw these at you now.”

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Di Giannantonio joined the VR46 MotoGP team at the end of the 2023 season, securing an eleventh-hour deal when his career hung in the balance.

The Italian lost his place at Gresini to Marc Marquez, but went on to win the Qatar Grand Prix in the latter stages of the 2023 campaign as he still sought a ride.

With Luca Marini moving to the factory Honda team to replace Marquez, Di Giannantonio was brought in at VR46.

After a strong first season on the GP23, Di Giannantonio secured factory machinery from Ducati for the 2025 campaign.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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He scored his first win for the team earlier this year at the Catalan Grand Prix despite getting caught up in the horror crash between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta.

Di Giannantonio had looked set to stay with VR46 before the factory KTM option came along.

He will be replaced by World Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega at Valentino Rossi’s outfit in 2027.