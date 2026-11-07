Marc Marquez casts doubt on Qatar MotoGP title chance: “Bezzecchi has another pace”

MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez was Marco Bezzecchi's closest rival in Qatar qualifying, securing second on the grid ahead of Sunday's potential title chance.

However, Marquez concedes that the Aprilia star is not just fast over one lap but has “another pace” on used tyres.

Although most attention has been on the 30 points Marquez needs to gain over closest title rival Jorge Martin - just 11th in qualifying - Bezzecchi is also still in the fight with three rounds remaining.

Marquez needs to gain eight points on the Italian this weekend, or seven if the Ducati rider wins the Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez: Bezzecchi "super fast"

“The front row was the main target," Marquez said.

"As I said yesterday, making the front row was not easy, and we are there.

“We know that Marco has another pace this weekend, he's super-fast.

"We must understand this and try to do our best.”

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi set two laps good enough for pole and was on course to lower his new lap record further until a small mistake.

“On my last attempt, I was even faster, but I made a mistake in the last corner, trying a little bit too much,” he said.

“But I can't complain at all.

"I mean, perfect qualifying. I wanted to start in the front row, and the pole position is even better, so very happy.

“For the moment it's going well, so let's try to continue working and focus on this night and tomorrow.”

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Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Although qualifying took place on new soft rear tyres, Bezzecchi's advantage appears even greater on the medium rear, chosen for both races last season.

However, Michelin says the soft rear is also an option for the Sprint. Might Marquez or fellow Ducati front-row starter Fabio di Giannantonio take a gamble this evening?

“I think Aprilias have something more than us on the pace, honestly, but we start from the front row, so we need to fight, we need to give it a go,” said VR46 rider di Giannantonio, a former Qatar winner.