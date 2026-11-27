Maverick Vinales says he invested in KTM during its financial crisis last year as he doubles down on his criticism of how the brand handled his MotoGP future.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner has competed in his final race, after withdrawing from this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

It likely brings an end to a career that began in 2015 with Suzuki and took in stints with Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM.

Vinales’ time with KTM started well in 2025, before a shoulder injury mid-season derailed his form and ultimately impacted his chances of securing a 2027 seat.

Maverick Vinales, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I always felt like I had it secured”

The Spaniard looked set for a move to the factory KTM team at the start of 2026, but continuing issues with his shoulder prompted a rethink.

Vinales was still on course to remain at Tech3, though he claims a contract he signed was cancelled by KTM in the summer.

In a new interview with Radio MARCA, Vinales once again expressed his unhappiness at how KTM handled his contract talks, while also revealing that he invested in the company during its financial crisis in the winter of 2024 into 2025.

“I wanted to go to the KTM Factory team,” he said.

Show Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“That was my goal, and I always felt like I had it secured. They played their cards right, but they left me out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I also invested financially when they had the crisis. I put money into KTM shares to try and prevent everything from collapsing.”

Vinales unsure on test rider role

Vinales has no racing plans for the 2027 season, though has been linked to test rider roles in MotoGP.

However, he doesn’t seem keen on this and is considering taking a full year out.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“I have a lot of dilemmas in my head because I have racing in my blood,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t see myself simply testing a bike and not competing. I don’t want to be there just for the sake of it.

“I want to compete, and I know that if I get back to my best, I’m there to stay.

“For now, I’ve planned a year off if things don’t change.”