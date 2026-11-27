Marc Marquez has called Pecco Bagnaia “a gentleman” and has praised him for being “open and friendly” as a MotoGP team-mate in their time together at Ducati.

Bagnaia will join the factory Aprilia squad in 2027 after signing a four-year contract with the Noale-based brand.

It brings to an end a tenure with Ducati that began back in 2019 when Bagnaia was a rookie fresh from the Moto2 world title.

Since then, Bagnaia won two world championships and scored 31 race wins for Ducati, making him the second most successful rider of the 1000cc era.

Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“Sincere and honest”

Bagnaia will not take part in his Valencia Grand Prix farewell with Ducati, having been forced to withdraw due to a minor brain bleed in the aftermath of his Qatar sprint crash.

Reflecting on their time together, Marquez credited Bagnaia for choosing to prioritise “good harmony” within the team and be open during testing and race weekends.

“Pecco, as a team-mate, is a gentleman,” Marquez told the media on Thursday in Valencia.

“He was the most experienced rider when I arrived at Ducati.

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“He was and is the one who has given the most to Ducati, because he started his MotoGP career with them, many years ago, and won two world championships.

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“There are two different ways to approach it: protect your position, or be open and friendly with your team-mate, and he chose the second option.

“This was also great for creating good harmony within the team.

“We shared a lot of comments during tests and race weekends, always in a sincere and honest manner. I wish him all the best at Aprilia.

“He is a very fast rider and, of course, he is not finishing this experience the way he and Ducati would have liked, because he has suffered a lot in the last two years.

Pecco Bagnaia with Gigi Dall'Igna, 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold… © Gold & Goose

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“But in the end, you have to look at the bigger picture and, overall, he has given a lot to Ducati.”

Marquez’s rise to becoming a double world champion with Ducati coincided with Bagnaia’s form tailing off across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Italian hasn’t won a grand prix since Japan last year.