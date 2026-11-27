Marc Marquez was able to remain focused on securing this year’s title despite his retirement plans, thanks to a combination of secrecy and advice from a ‘MotoGP Legend’.

Marquez, who wrapped up a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title at Portimao last weekend, said he made his decision to retire after the Japanese Grand Prix in early October.

But his younger brother Alex was the only person he told, helping Marquez concentrate on overcoming the factory Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

“I was able to deal with it because nobody knew, only Alex, and that was the only reason,” Marc Marquez explained during a special press conference at Valencia, hastily organised after the Ducati star announced his retirement with a written message at the start of Friday practice.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I received a message from a Legend of MotoGP"

The 33-year-old also revealed that an unnamed 'MotoGP Legend', who could see Marquez was struggling with his physical condition after seven operations on his right arm and shoulder, advised him to make a “promise” to his body.

“It's true that it was difficult, but I received a message from a Legend of MotoGP, and he said to me: ‘Promise something to your body, and your body will give extra’,” Marquez said.

“Because we had a nice talk and he understood that I was in a very limited situation.

“And then I was just promising to my body that it will be the last time in Indonesia, it will be the last time in Phillip Island, it will be the last time… and this gave me the extra I needed.

“The reason why I was so serious on some Saturdays, or during all the weekend, was not because I was angry, it was because I was suffering.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Martin among past and present riders to join Marc Marquez after retirement… © Gold & Goose

“I was suffering, but the [good] results covered my real situation. I was able one more time, on the mental side, to be focused and keep going.”

As well as his right arm issues, Marquez revealed he also suffered a return of diplopia after big accidents in Mandalika last year and Le Mans this season.

The Spaniard will now become the first rider since John Surtees in 1960 to retire as a reigning 500cc/MotoGP champion.

Ducati, which was only informed of his decision on Thursday, is yet to confirm his replacement.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT