Marc Marquez’s Honda team boss Alberto Puig feels the Spaniard has made the “correct decision at the correct time” to retire from MotoGP at the end of 2026.

Marquez made the announcement that he would be retiring from MotoGP ahead of the FP1 session at the Valencia Grand Prix, just a few days after winning his 10th world title last Sunday in Portugal.

By now it’s been three years since Marquez left Repsol Honda, first for Gresini Ducati and eventually for Ducati Lenovo Team, but he remains their most successful rider ever, winning six world titles with the team between 2013 and 2019, losing only once in that period, in 2015.

Alberto Puig was team manager for part of that period, and feels Marquez has made his choice to stop racing at the correct time.

Alberto Puig with Marc Marquez, 2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Frankly speaking, I’m very happy for him [Marc Marquez],” said Puig, speaking to MotoGP’s world feed broadcast during FP1 in Valencia.

“I think it’s the correct decision at the correct timing.

“He won the title again that nobody expected, he will be the greatest of all time for sure, and he will go home and everyone will always remember him as the best rider ever.

“So, if he decided to go this way, it’s because he understood that he cannot continue performing at this level.

“The people that know Marc, we cannot imagine watching him race not to win.

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Alberto Puig with Marc Marquez, 2019 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“So, I think in a way it’s sad, but in another way it’s super-good. He had a super-long and productive career, and I don’t think we will ever see again a guy like this.”

Puig admitted that he’s not surprised by Marquez’s announcement: “No, because he is a very clever guy. Even though this type of decision is very complicated, Marc is what he is, not only because he’s a fast rider, it’s also because he’s a very smart individual.

“Normally these type of people make the correct decisions at the right time.”

Puig, who was Marquez’s team manager arguably through the peak of his career in 2018 and 2019, as well as through the toughest times of his career in 2020–2023, feels that the 10-time world champion is without comparison among even other MotoGP champions.

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“What he did, there’s no meaning that we start talking, writing books,” said Puig.

“What he did is there, you can see what he did, and the way he did it, with all his injuries and the passion for the sport.

“I think it’s not because we are friends, we have many friends here in Honda that have been with Marc for many years, but what he did was completely unreal.

“You cannot even compare him with, sometimes, even other world champions.”

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