Marc Marquez has spoken for the first time since this morning’s shock MotoGP retirement announcement, explaining why he has called time on his record-breaking career.

Just before FP1, the newly crowned ten-time world champion turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his final MotoGP race.

In a special press conference after the session, Marquez explained when the decision was made, then revealed that - as well as the seven surgeries in six years on his right arm and shoulder - he had suffered more secret issues with double vision after last year's Mandalika accident and this year's Le Mans highside.

“I arrived in MotoGP in my way, and I will go in my way,” Marc Marquez began.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“From 2013 until now, I enjoyed a lot. As I said [on the cards] before going out in FP1, I enjoyed my journey. Bikes are, and will be, my biggest passion.

“So I'm super happy, and I'm very proud - not of my career, because in the end you can win more or less, but I'm very proud to meet very nice people, different teams, different opponents, and especially my character, my personality has been made around motorbikes, around MotoGP.

“The reason for my retirement: I think we don't need any reason sometimes; sometimes you need to understand the situation. But it's true that the situation this year was very on the limit."

"Decision after Motegi"

Marc Marquez told his brother and Gresini Ducati rider Alex first, but said his father only knew on Wednesday, Gigi Dall’Igna and Ducati on Thursday, and his mum on Friday morning.

“My decision was done after Motegi GP," Marc said. "The only person in the world who knew was my brother Alex. I decided not to announce my retirement [until today] because it was the only way, the only chance to fight for the World Championship this year.

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“I mean, speaking about retirement was taking energy out of me. I fought for the championship, I won, but the decision was made, even with finishing in a good way or finishing in a less good way.

“Of course, everybody can understand that, 'yeah, he's struggling a lot with the arm', and of course I had a contract with Ducati [until the end of 2028] - and I want to say thanks to them, because they understand very well the situation.

“But when I signed the contract in March, as always I was super optimistic, and I didn't know that I would have another surgery on my right shoulder after Le Mans, that I would struggle even more, and the weakness of the arm would be even more and more and more."

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"I started to feel fear... I had double vision again"

While his damaged arm and shoulder made the headlines, Marquez also had a secret recurrence of diplopia hanging over him, after previous race-halting episodes in 2012, 2021 and 2022.

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The double vision returned after last year's Mandalika accident, when he was taken down by Marco Bezzecchi, then again after a Sprint highside at Le Mans in May, when foot injuries prompted the 33-year-old to bring forward surgery on a nerve issue in his arm.

“Of course you can work, of course you can fight - I'm a fighter - but it's another point that I'm scared, and I started to feel the fear. And it's not the fear of the bikes. It's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, but at the moment it is not affecting my personal and professional life," Marquez said, before naming the eye injury:

“After the Indonesia GP, apart from my injury on the arm, I had double vision again, only for 48 hours. After Le Mans, I had double vision again, only for 12 hours.

"Luckily, those two times I was able to recover well, but it was one of the main reasons why I controlled the risk and why I crashed less in this second part of the season.

“We are humans, and sometimes we are riding out there at 100%, but the passion is there, the adrenaline is there, I'm fast, I feel competitive, but sometimes it's better to think about it.

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"I enjoyed it a lot until now; I want to continue enjoying this incredible world and this incredible passion that is motorbikes, MotoGP. And I think that the right time has arrived [to stop]

“I announced this morning because I feel like this. And, just one more time, thanks [to all my teams] starting from 2008.

"And that's it. It's done, but I'm super happy.”

Marquez said he does not yet know what the future will hold but MotoGP will always be a part of his life.