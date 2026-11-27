Marc Marquez’s shock announcement of his retirement from MotoGP has sent shockwaves through the sporting world.

Marquez won his 10th world title, eighth in MotoGP, last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, but announced ahead of the FP1 session at Valencia that he will not continue into the 2027 season, despite having signed a contract earlier this year with Ducati to stay with the Bologna brand until the end of the 2028 season.

33-year-old Marquez has won 106 grands prix in addition to those 10 world titles in a grand prix career that started back in 2008, with his first podium coming that year at the 125cc British Grand Prix.

The first world title came in 2010, before moving up to Moto2 in 2011 and taking the intermediate class crown in 2012.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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After moving up to MotoGP in 2013, he became the first rookie to win the premier class crown since Freddie Spencer in 1982, and five more titles would follow before an injury in 2020 cost him several years of battling injury.

A move from Honda to Gresini Ducati in 2024 brought him back to the front of MotoGP, and a move to Ducati’s factory team in 2025 saw him reclaim the crown, his ninth in total, before taking number 10 last weekend in Portimao.

This article will be updated with tributes to Marquez from around the sporting world.

Alcaraz reacts

Carlos Alcaraz is in Italy at the moment with Spain's Davis Cup team. The Spaniard was walking into training with David Ferrer, Spain's Davis Cup captain, when he was told the news of Marquez's retirement.

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Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, at which Marquez has won twice in the MotoGP class (2014, 2019), has posted on X in tribute to the 10-time world champion.

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Rivola: Fighting Marquez “an honour”

Massimo Rivola was one of the first people to speak about Marquez after his announcement.

Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The Aprilia Racing CEO has been in opposition to Marquez throughout the 2026 season as his riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, have tried to prevent him taking that 10th title, ultimately failing.

Rivola says that it has been “an honour” for Aprilia to fight against Marquez, although he adds that he did not feel the news came as a “surprise”.

“Honestly, first of all, it was an honour for us to fight with him,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Rivola, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP1 in Valencia.

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“Personally, I don’t think it’s, for me, news because I was reading, let’s say, some of his ‘hidden messages’ he was passing when he was showing his physical condition. So, I’m not really surprised.

“Still, it’s huge blasting news. I mean, the best one is going to retire.

Marco Bezzecchi & Marc Marquez shake hands, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-event press… © Gold & Goose

“In a way, I’m also sorry because we would have loved again to have, next year another try to beat him in the season. We just made it a few times in single races, but for sure it’s a big loss for MotoGP.

“But I’m sure in this paddock there are huge personalities. I’m sure Pedro [Acosta] will do his best to take, let’s say, the leadership of that in the new team.

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“Well, you know, when someone of that weight retires, you feel you miss something. So it’s someone you will miss for the fight.

“The best riders are the one that push you the most as a competitor to raise the level to try to beat him. And so, thanks for everything he has done here, but we will find another challenge.”

Rivola added: As I said, these kind of riders, especially with this good bike, are a big boost for us, and trying to beat the best is always the target – and we made it this year, only a few times.

“It would have been nice to try to do it again, but the sport is like this.

“I think he showed everybody his talent, his mental strength. I think this year was a year where the mental side of the champion was even more important than the pure speed.

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“He was very honest when yesterday he said ‘I’ve raced the fastest, it was Bezzecchi, and the fighter was Martín’.

“So, I’m glad and thankful to hear from his voice that our two riders got so much respect from him. It means all the whole team has a lot of respect, and thanks to them.”