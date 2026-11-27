Marc Marquez didn’t exactly say “no” when he was asked last Thursday in Portugal if retiring after winning the 2026 MotoGP world title was an option. It had been something speculated in the days leading up to the Portimao event, with the likes of HRC test rider Stefan Bradl putting the notion forward.

But Marquez had a two-year contract with Ducati, and the Bologna-based manufacturer was adamant that it was all just podcast chatter.

What Davide Tardozzi, Ducati team manager, didn’t know when he made those comments was that Marquez was, in fact, going to retire. The 33-year-old Spaniard had decided on this after October’s Japanese Grand Prix, and only younger brother Alex Marquez knew.

Ducati didn’t find out about Marquez’s plans until Thursday evening at the Valencia Grand Prix, where it would have reasonably been looking forward to trying to wrap up the constructors’ crown before getting to work on its 850cc project from next Tuesday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez told the world a few minutes before going out on track for FP1 in Valencia on Friday; the shocked faces up and down the paddock were genuine.

After FP1, Marquez answered the world media’s questions about why he has made this decision. But there are more questions that Marquez can’t answer that have emerged in the aftermath of this particular bombshell.

What does Ducati do now?

The most obvious question now focuses on Ducati’s rider line-up. The 2027 rider market was incredibly volatile, with deals signed very early in the year. And it thought it had sewn everything up nicely, with Marquez joining Pedro Acosta at the factory team, Joan Mir and Dani Holgado at Gresini, and Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolo Bulega at VR46.

Now, Ducati needs to find a replacement for Marquez at the factory squad.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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There are only two riders on the current MotoGP grid completely without contracts for 2027: Alex Rins, who is likely to retire from motorcycle racing, and Maverick Vinales, who has lost his ride with KTM as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

It’s highly unlikely either of these riders will be picked to replace Marquez, but could venture into the conversation in terms of who fills the potentially vacant satellite Ducati team seat. Likely, Aldeguer will get the nod to come up from VR46, given he is directly contracted to Ducati.

The candidates to take that seat are plentiful if that is the decision Ducati makes. VR46 could look to promote Academy rider Celestino Vietti, who rode the Desmosedici in the Valencia test last November. Manu Gonzalez, who could win the Moto2 title this weekend in Valencia, may now find himself with a surprise promotion to MotoGP after missing out again.

Both Rins and Vinales, provided he is fit, are decent options given their experience, while Ducati could bring Iker Lecuona over from World Superbikes, given the excellent job he has done this year in his stand-in performances in MotoGP.

Whatever happens, that won’t lessen the sting of Ducati losing what looked like being MotoGP’s strongest partnership since the Valentino Rossi/Jorge Lorenzo days at Yamaha.

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Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez © Gold and Goose

How will Pedro Acosta respond?

There were a lot of shocked people in the MotoGP paddock on Friday morning at around 10:45am. But Pedro Acosta has spent much of today looking like he was told Christmas had been cancelled.

When he stood with the grid to take a picture with Marquez in his retirement press conference, there wasn’t even the hint of a smile on Acosta’s face. Naturally, he is as surprised by this news as anyone.

But the reality is, a massive career moment for Acosta has been snatched away from him. When he signed for Ducati, he told KTM management that there was nothing they could offer him to keep him in oranger next year; Ducati had Marquez, and the chance to battle against this generation’s best rider on equal machinery was something too good to pass up.

Acosta going up against Marquez was a chance to learn something, but also the opportunity to define his career.

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Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

To win on a Ducati is one thing. To do so while beating Marquez is something altogether different. Acosta’s career has now been sent into a new direction. And depending on how it unfolds, Marquez’s decision to retire may well continue to skew his standing in the history books.

What will Liberty Media do to grow MotoGP now?

This news is also the biggest hurdle Liberty Media has faced since taking over ownership of MotoGP at the start of 2024. It was dealt a winning hand when Marquez moved to Gresini Ducati and was competitive straight away.

Things got better when he muscled his way into a factory Ducati seat, before he went on to win his seventh MotoGP world title in 2025. Him becoming an eight-time world champion, and arguably the greatest rider of all time, was a PR dream for the US media giant as it plots how to grow MotoGP.

Now it will have to do so without its biggest star. And, as MotoGP Group found in the wake of Valentino Rossi’s retirement, that really isn’t easy.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, world champion's podium. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

With so much changing in 2027, interest will still be high to begin with, as everyone is keen to see how the 850cc bikes perform, as well as what Pirelli tyres will do to upset the competitive order. And there are a lot of interesting stories to follow: how Ducati and Acosta go forward without Marquez, Fabio Quartararo joining Honda and whether or not Pecco Bagnaia can return to winning glory at Aprilia.

But Liberty now must work harder than ever to make stars out of these riders, while not falling into the trap MotoGP found itself in before when it relied too heavily on Rossi to promote the championship.

Formula 1 is proof of concept that Liberty knows how to grow a sport’s profile. But it also had the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to use as marketing tools. Doing the same with the current crop in MotoGP will be altogether more difficult.