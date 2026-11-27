MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta has called Marc Marquez “one of the most important riders” in the championship’s history in a statement published today.

Marquez made the bombshell announcement that he would be leaving MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season in the moments before the start of FP1 at Valencia, leaving all but a select few people stunned.

The newly crowned 10-time world champion had told his brother, Alex Marquez, of his decision in October after he’d made it at Motegi, but Ducati weren’t informed until yesterday and even Marquez’s mother was not told until this morning, an hour before FP1.

Marquez’s retirement will bring an end to one of motorcycle racing’s most successful careers, with those 10 world titles, eight in MotoGP alone, and 106 grand prix wins (and counting), as well as the longest title-winning period in history with 16 years between Marquez’s first and last world championships.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Marc [Marquez] is undoubtedly one of the most important riders in the history of our sport,” said MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta in response to the news of Marquez’s retirement in a statement published by MotoGP after Practice at Valencia..

“His achievements speak for themselves: eight [premier class] world championships, countless unforgettable victories and a style of racing that captivated fans around the world.

“Beyond the success, what has always stood out is his passion for MotoGP, his determination and his ability to inspire people both on and off the track.

“His comeback from injury and the challenges he overcame throughout his career are a testament to his character as much as his talent.

“On behalf of MotoGP, I would like to thank Marc for everything he has contributed to our sport over so many years. He helped define an era, brought millions of fans closer to MotoGP and leaves behind a legacy that will forever be part of our championship's history.”

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