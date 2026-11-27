Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has shared a heartfelt tribute to Marc Marquez after the eight-time MotoGP champion’s shock retirement.

33-year-old Spaniard Marquez announced his bombshell retirement on Friday - days after he clinched a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title, putting him level with Giacomo Agostini and one clear of Valentino Rossi.

Marquez’s decision has sent shockwaves through the MotoGP paddock, particularly after the Ducati rider only extended his contract until 2028 in June. He will now bow out of MotoGP after this weekend’s season finale in Valencia.

Reacting to the stunning news, Alonso took to Instagram to say: “One of the things I’ve enjoyed most about watching you run is that I never knew what you were going to do.

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“Even when it seemed like the race was already decided, I kept watching to see what you were doing!! I’m going to have a hard time getting used to Sundays without it. Lucky to have seen you run Marc.

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“Thanks for everything and enjoy your next stage! Thank you x10!”

Alonso’s final remark is a reference to Marquez winning 10 world titles, having previously been champion in 125cc (2010) and Moto2 (2012).

Alonso, who is a huge bike racing fan, rode with Marquez during the 2016 Honda Racing Thanks Day at Motegi in front of 20,000 fans.

The Spaniard got to sample Marquez’s title-winning 2016 RC213V machine, sporting a special HRC livery.

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Marquez announced his surprise retirement during the live broadcast of the first practice session in Valencia by holding up a series of cards.

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“Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have,” they read.

"This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history."