A virus has delayed Fernando Alonso’ arrival in the paddock at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Alonso will miss Thursday’s media sessions in Lusail as a result of the viral infection Aston Martin says he picked up at the end of the weekend in Las Vegas last weekend, where he retired on the final lap of the race with reported engine problems.

The Spanish driver is therefore not expected in the F1 paddock until Friday, with Aston Martin indicating his recovery from the illness is going well.

“Fernando [Alonso] will miss media day today as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted towards the end of the Las Vegas GP weekend,” reads a statement from Aston Martin.

Alonso wishes F1 had stuck with V8 engines in the first place

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“He is recovering well, and is planned to return to the paddock on Friday.”

While Alonso is expected to return to the paddock on Friday, he is not due to jump in the car until FP2.

Alonso will be replaced by Jack Crawford, who also took his spot in FP1 at Las Vegas a week ago, in FP1 in Lusail.

Of course, Crawford’s FP1 last week in the US was essentially wasted as he, like everyone else in the session, completed no timed laps because of the rain during the session. FP1 in Lusail, then, should make up for that.

Alonso’s withdrawal from Thursday in Qatar comes amid uncertainty over his future. The 45-year-old already admitted earlier this week that F1’s switch to 2.1-litre V8 turbo-hybrid power units in 2030 will come to late for him, and has suggested that a return to the Indy 500 or Le Mans could be in his future.

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