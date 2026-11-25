Williams and Alpine have been found to have committed breaches of the Formula 1 cost cap regulations by the FIA.

F1’s governing body the FIA published the results of its findings for the 2025 season on Wednesday, confirming that nine of the 11 teams were found in compliance of the regulations, as well as all five power unit manufacturers.

But Williams was found to have committed what the FIA described as being a "minor overspend breach", as well as a "procedural breach", with Alpine also identified to have committed a breach of the procedural rules.

Williams was found to have exceeded the cap by £627,000 - the equivalent of 0.48 per cent of the 2025 cost cap.

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After reaching an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA, Williams has been hit with an unspecified financial penalty and a 1.5 per cent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD testing over the next 12 months.

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“The breach relates to administrative costs we incurred making changes to our company structure. We believed these costs fell outside of the cap. Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap,” a Williams statement read.

“The FIA has noted that Williams did not gain any sporting or financial advantage, and nor did we ever seek to. It has also noted that we acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process.

“Integrity is central to what Williams stands for and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future.

“We have always been and will continue to be strong supporters of the Cost Cap, which naturally requires accurate policing to be effective.”

Alpine committed a procedural breach of the 2025 F1 cost cap

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Alpine also said it "acknowledges and accepts" its own procedural breach of the 2025 cost cap regulations, for which it has been fined.

“The errors and inaccuracies in the reporting were specifically related to non-sporting and operational costs which the CCA recognised didn’t give the team any performance advantage, such as Marketing Activities, non-F1 Activities, HR Activities, Employee’s Bonus Costs, Offsetting of Costs, and Costs of Inventories," a statement read.

“The team would also like to express its thanks to both the CCA and FIA, for its diligence and understanding throughout the entire process. The Financial Regulations are still relatively new, constantly evolving and complex, with some exclusions and adjustments being open to each team’s interpretation. The team acknowledges the collective efforts it needs to make across the business and recognises where improvements can be made in future.”