A rare Williams Formula 1 car driven by three-time world champion Ayrton Senna has failed to sell at auction despite being valued at up to $6 million.

The Williams FW16B-01 is one of just two surviving chassis driven by the legendary Brazilian during his final season in Formula 1 in 1994.

The car was put up for auction by RM Sotheby's in New York on November 16, with a pre-sale estimate of between $4 million and $6 million.

However, the historic Formula 1 car failed to sell after bidding fell short of the undisclosed reserve price.

Ayrton Senna © XPB Images

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The chassis holds particular significance due to an agreement between Senna and Williams when the Brazilian joined the Grove-based squad ahead of the 1994 Formula 1 season.

As part of his contract with Williams, Senna was due to receive one of the team's chassis should it secure the 1994 Constructors' Championship.

Despite Senna's tragic death at the San Marino Grand Prix, Williams fulfilled its contractual agreement after beating Benetton to the championship, presenting the chassis to the Brazilian's family.

Although Senna never raced the specific chassis, he drove it during the Sunday morning warm-up at his home Grand Prix in Brazil and during testing at Jerez.

The car was also driven by fellow Formula 1 world champions Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell, as well as David Coulthard, who made his Grand Prix debut in the chassis at the 1994 Spanish Grand Prix.

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Ayrton Senna © XPB Images

The Senna family retained ownership of the car for 30 years before it was privately acquired by its current owner in 2024.

The Williams remains unrestored, with the installation of Senna's personal seat among the few alterations made during its time in his family's ownership.

Whilst the Williams failed to sell, other pieces of Senna memorabilia have fetched significant sums at auction in recent months.

In July, a helmet worn by the Brazilian during three Grands Prix in the 1992 Formula 1 season sold for £500,000, considerably exceeding its pre-auction valuation of between £80,000 and £120,000.

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Despite failing to attract a sufficient bid in New York, the Williams chassis remains available to prospective buyers through RM Sotheby's.