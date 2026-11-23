Lewis Hamilton has insisted that he has never asked to become Ferrari's number one driver, despite suggesting that greater support from the Italian team could have helped him challenge Kimi Antonelli for the 2026 Formula 1 world championship.

The seven-time world champion made the comments following another controversial collision with teammate Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton was spun around after contact with Leclerc on Lap 37, with the Monegasque driver subsequently receiving a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.

The incident marked the second clash between the Ferrari teammates in three races, following their previous encounter at the Mexico Grand Prix.

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Following the incident in Mexico, 1996 world champion Damon Hill suggested that Ferrari should establish Hamilton as its clear number one driver to prevent further disagreements between the pair.

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However, when asked about Hill's suggestion following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton denied ever requesting preferential treatment over Leclerc.

"I've never asked to be number one. I genuinely haven't ever asked," Hamilton explained.

Despite dismissing suggestions that he had requested number one status, Hamilton believes Ferrari could have provided greater support when he was Antonelli's closest challenger earlier in the season.

The British driver enjoyed a strong opening half of the campaign, securing his maiden Ferrari Grand Prix victory in Barcelona and establishing a significant advantage over Leclerc in the championship standings.

Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt

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Following his victory in Spain, Hamilton sat second in the Drivers' Championship, 41 points behind Antonelli and 40 ahead of his Ferrari teammate.

"There was a point in the season where I was 40-odd points ahead [of Leclerc], and at that point, the fight was with me and Kimi," Hamilton continued.

"I was the closest one to him. I was second for a long time in the year, and at that point, I needed backing to make sure we beat Kimi.

"There were certain instances in the season where, with the support, I think we could have beaten Kimi, like Zandvoort, for example."