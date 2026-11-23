Colton Herta’s time in Formula 2 has come to an abrupt end as he has parted ways with Hitech with two rounds left in the 2026 campaign.

This disappointing news for the American comes days after Cadillac confirmed that he would not receive a Formula 1 seat for 2027, as they committed to retaining Valtteri Bottas alongside Sergio Perez for their second season in the sport.

Herta made the decision to leave IndyCar at the end of the 2025 season, as he began his new adventure with Hitech in Formula 2, whilst acting as a test driver for Cadillac during their debut season in Formula 1.

The move to Formula 2 was seen as a significant step towards achieving his F1 ambitions, with the American hoping to gain valuable experience racing on circuits that feature on the Formula 1 calendar.

Colton Herta

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It also provided Herta with an opportunity to accumulate the Super Licence points required to compete in F1, something that had previously prevented him from making the switch from IndyCar.

At the Brazil Grand Prix, Herta secured enough Super Licence points to claim a Formula 1 seat for 2027 and was heavily linked to partnering Perez at Cadillac, but those hopes suffered a major setback with the latest announcement.

After competing in 12 rounds of the 2026 Formula 2 season, Hitech made the decision to part ways with the American ahead of the penultimate round of the season in Qatar.

During his debut year in Formula 2, Herta failed to fight at the front, as he currently sits 19th in the championship standings and has only scored points on five occasions.

Colton Herta

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His struggles throughout the campaign represented a disappointing return for a driver who arrived in the championship with considerable experience from competing at the highest level of American single-seater racing.

With his Formula 2 campaign now over and Cadillac's 2027 driver line-up confirmed, Herta faces uncertainty over the next stage of his racing career.

However, the Americans' hopes of eventually reaching Formula 1 have not necessarily disappeared, with Cadillac previously indicating that opportunities could remain available beyond the 2027 season.