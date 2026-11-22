Sergio Perez will carry a five-place grid penalty into Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix.

The Cadillac driver has been hit with the punishment as a result of a collision with Haas’ Rafael Camara during Sunday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Perez and Camara made contact at Turn 14 as they battled for position, with the former ending up in the barriers and forced into retirement. The incident brought out the safety car.

The stewards determined that Perez was responsible for the coming together and subsequently dished out a penalty.

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Because Perez could not serve the standard 10-second penalty for such an incident due to his retirement, the punishment has been converted into a five-place grid penalty at the next race.

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As such, Perez will drop five positions on the grid at the penultimate round of the season in Qatar, which takes place on 27-29 November.

“Car 11 [Perez] attempted to overtake car 51 [Camara] on the inside, on the left-hand side, approaching turn 14,” the stewards noted.

“At no point during the manoeuvre was the front axle of car 11 at least alongside the mirror of car 51. The two cars collided at the entry to turn 14, resulting in car 11 retiring from the race.

“Applying the Driving Standards Guidelines, the Stewards determined that Car 11 had not earned the right to the corner and was wholly to blame for the collision.

Perez ended up in the barriers

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“The stewards therefore imposed a 10-second time penalty. As Car 11 retired from the race and could not serve the penalty, it was converted into a five-place grid penalty at the driver’s next race.”

Reflecting on the incident, Perez revealed that Camara said he could not see him in his mirrors.

“I just spoke to Camara and he said he didn’t see me,” he said.

“It’s a bit weird: you exit turn 12 one second behind, which is a massive distance, and then you are halfway down the straight alongside.

“Unfortunately he didn’t see me, so I was alongside him and when I saw that he basically did the corner as if I wasn’t there and when I tried to avoid it, it was just too late.”

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