Kimi Antonelli has admitted that a costly battery management mistake on the final lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix saw him lose out on a potential victory.

The Mercedes driver had been battling Max Verstappen for the race win, with Antonelli hoping to launch an attack on the Red Bull driver during the final lap.

However, his attempts to preserve his overtake mode disrupted his battery harvesting, leaving him vulnerable to both McLaren drivers.

Verstappen went on to claim victory, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri capitalised on Antonelli's mistake to finish second and third, relegating the Italian to fourth.

Kimi Antonelli © XPB Images

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Explaining what went wrong, Antonelli said: "I think the change of deployment was good because it was the best option to then stay ahead after the chicane in case I was overtaking Max before turn 14.

"But because I wanted to keep the overtake mode, I lifted off and reapplied some throttle to keep a little bit of speed, and that messed up the whole battery harvesting, and at the chicane I had zero.

"So, I lost more than a second going into turn one, and not only couldn't I stay close to Max and give myself a good shot for the win, but I got smoked by the McLarens as well and lost the podium.

"So, probably it was a mistake on my side, but in the moment it's also very difficult because I thought I was doing something right to stay behind and keep the overtake, but it turns out it compromised the race."

Antonelli revealed that his plan had been to remain behind Verstappen until the closing stages, preserving his opportunity to make a decisive move on the final lap.

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Kimi Antonelli © XPB Images

Despite the pair exchanging positions throughout their battle, the Mercedes driver deliberately avoided forcing an overtake too early.

"My goal, my objective, was to stay behind all the way to the end. And as you could see, there was a lot of back and forth between him and me, but I didn't force anything, and I was just trying to stay behind, keep the overtake to give myself the best shot at the end. Especially for the last two straights.

"Apart from that, it was a fun race. We were all close to each other. It was a lot of back and forth and a lot of strategy behind it.

"So, on that side, it required a lot of work. It was just a shame to finish off like this.”

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