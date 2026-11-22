Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty during the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the FIA stewards determined that the Ferrari driver gained a lasting advantage by leaving the track while defending against Lando Norris.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was investigated following an incident involving the McLaren driver at Turns 7 and 8, with the stewards ultimately finding that Hamilton had breached Article B1.8.6 of the FIA's F1 Regulations.

Despite Hamilton disagreeing with the decision, the stewards concluded that he should have surrendered his position to Norris after leaving the circuit.

According to the official FIA stewards' report, Norris attempted to overtake Hamilton on the left-hand side approaching Turn 7.

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The stewards determined that Norris had established sufficient overlap at the apex, with the front axle of his McLaren at least alongside Hamilton's mirror. Under the FIA's Driving Standards Guidelines, this meant Norris was entitled to the corner.

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Hamilton remained alongside his rival before crossing the white line on the right-hand side at Turn 8, leaving the track while defending his position.

Although the maneuver allowed Hamilton to avoid a potential collision, the Ferrari driver remained ahead of Norris rather than surrendering the position. The stewards consequently ruled that Hamilton had gained a lasting advantage.

In their official explanation, the stewards stated: "Car 44 did not concede the position to Car 1, as he should have done."

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

The FIA confirmed that video footage, timing information and onboard footage had all been reviewed before the penalty was issued.

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Hamilton was subsequently handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The drama did not end there for Hamilton, as later in the race, he was spun after a collision with his teammate, Charles Leclerc, which continues to add to the drama in the Ferrari camp.

Hamilton was able to continue his race and managed to recover to seventh place at the chequered flag, whilst Leclerc was given a 10-second time penalty for his collision with Hamilton and dropped to 10th place at the chequered flag.