George Russell has been warned not to “make an enemy” of Max Verstappen by 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Russell and Verstappen have reignited their F1 rivalry after the pair clashed during final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, before the Mercedes driver launched a scathing criticism of the four-time world champion.

Russell insisted he would not stand for being ‘screwed over’ and claimed the Red Bull driver thinks he is “bigger and better than everyone else”.

Villeneuve felt the incident was totally unnecessary and urged Russell to pick his battles carefully.

George Russell was frustrated to miss out on pole

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”Fun and exciting to watch! But we want to see this in the race, not in free practice. Unnecessary,” the Canadian told Sky Sports F1.

"Once you've lost your track position, too bad for you. If you're George, you got overtaken, it's practice. OK, you don't get it back, you lost your position and move on.

"That was a completely unnecessary risk. You don't want to make an enemy of Max.”

The pair, who have had run-ins in the past on track in recent years, will start on the front row of the grid together for Sunday’s race.

"No love lost there, so that's good before the start for tomorrow! That will make it exciting,” Villeneuve added.

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Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

"He shouldn't overtake someone who is about to start his lap, true, but how does that person know you're about to start your lap? That's one thing, and maybe you're about to start your own lap yourself.

"So that's a difficult one to judge, ultimately."

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick backed Russell for standing up to Verstappen.

"George saying he'll stand up to Max, I like that. It's very reminiscent of what we saw in Qatar,” she said.

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"With George we know he's never going to give to Max. I think Max does try his luck with that kind of thing and that is why he is able to find himself in good positions.

“It comes also from the pit wall, who are telling him to push through the traffic and fight his way to get clear air, and he's aggressive and he does bully people out of the way.

"Most people do give in to that and then someone like Liam Lawson [at the Mexico City GP] comes along, doesn't, and gets in trouble from the big team.

"I quite like the fact that George is standing up to him because Max does it intentionally, he drives like that. There is something good to be said for that, but there's also something that needs to be fought against."