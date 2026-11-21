George Russell and Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 feud has reignited following a clash in final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell banged wheels while going side-by-side through Turn 14 in the third and final practice session in Sin City, with both drivers called to see the stewards before qualifying.

Red Bull’s Verstappen escaped with a warning for the incident despite the stewards acknowledging that the four-time world champion’s change of direction under braking “fell below the standard of driving expected”.

After qualifying, Russell called Verstappen out for “screwing” his rivals over, pointing to the fact the FP3 incident was not the Dutchman’s first offence.

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“The warning was fine. There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over,” the Mercedes driver told Sky Italy.

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“He does this week in, week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it. I'm not just going to accept somebody just screwing me over like this and walk[ing] around like they're bigger and better than everyone else.

"Somebody's got to stand up to that guy.”

Asked about the incident in the post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen was keen to avoid the subject, bluntly replying: “Nothing happened.”

Russell clearly had a different view on the matter, responding: “[There’s] no confusion. I mean, that was pretty clear.”

Verstappen did not want to go into details about the incident

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With the pair lining up next to one another on the front row of the grid in Las Vegas, there could be more fireworks to come.

A war of words between the duo dominated the end of the 2024 F1 season after Russell accused Verstappen of being “a bully” and threatening to intentionally crash into him following an incident in qualifying at that year's Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell rejected an invitation to sit next to Verstappen at a drivers-only dinner at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but both drivers downplayed their rivalry as tensions simmered.

There was a further flashpoint at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty for appearing to drive deliberately into Russell.

Russell claimed Verstappen had “let himself down” with his behaviour at the time.

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