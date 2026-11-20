Formula 1 is poised to return to cheaper and more simplified V8 engines in 2030.

The major move comes after Formula One Management, together with F1’s governing body the FIA, and the power unit manufacturers, reached a "unanimous agreement" on the return of V8 turbo hybrid engines from 2030.

The crucial breakthrough came following months of discussions between the FIA, teams and drivers on the best direction for F1’s next ruleset.

F1 previously used V8 engines between 2006 and 2013 before they were replaced by the current 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

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FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has been pushing for a return to V8 engines, said: “This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1.

"From the outset I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.



“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear, lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.



“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”

The move will be viewed by many as an admission by F1 that the current engine regulations have been a failure.

F1 will return to using V8 engines

F1’s new engines that were introduced in 2026 have faced criticism from fans and drivers alike, resulting in a two-step change across 2027 and 2028 to move away from the current near 50-50 power split.

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The current power units will be replaced by new 2.1-litre turbocharged V8s that will run on advanced sustainable fuels and feature limited hybridisation.

The final regulatory framework is expected to be presented to the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Shanghai next month.